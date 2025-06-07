Vietnam receives 9.2 million international visitors in the first five months

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), approximately 9.2 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first five months of this year, representing a 21.3 percent year-on-year increase.

Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 31 to July 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Of that number, 85.2 percent arrived by air, presenting a clear indication of the effectiveness of the new visa policy, bolstered by large-scale promotional campaigns and major cultural festivals.

In May alone, Vietnam welcomed over 1.53 million foreign tourists, a 7.6 percent decrease from the same period last year. It is now the end of the high season for foreign tourists; however, this period also coincided with a surge in domestic travel. The tourism sector continues to post impressive growth in the first five months of 2025.

According to reports from numerous hotels in Da Nang, the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 is playing an increasingly pivotal role in elevating Vietnamese tourism on the regional map.

Domestic tourism begins to enter peak season in summer 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

In the first five months, the tourism revenue totaled VND38,400 billion (US$1.46 billion), a year-on-year increase of 24.7 percent. Many localities reported high growth in tourism revenue, including Ho Chi Minh City (up 30.4 percent), Dong Nai (up 29.1 percent), and Lao Cai (up 24.4 percent).

Package tours rose by 1.09 percent, with domestic tourism climbing 1.24 percent due to surging demand during the holiday season and summer months. Related services, including hotels, guesthouses, and sports facilities, also recorded gains ranging from 0.15 percent to 1.36 percent, reflecting a strong recovery in the market.

Several localities, including Nha Trang, Hue, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh, have hosted cultural performances and light festivals to attract visitors. This year, sustainable tourism remains a top priority for the majority of Vietnamese travelers, with many increasingly mindful of minimizing their environmental impact at destinations.

According to Varun Grover, Country Director for Vietnam at Booking.com, nearly 83 percent of travelers want the destinations they visit to be better off after they leave, presenting a growing awareness among travelers not just about their personal experiences, but also their impact on local communities. This presents a significant opportunity for the tourism industry to invest in sustainable infrastructure, information, and services.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh