More trains added on North- South route for summer peak travel demand

SGGPO

Vietnam Railways (VNR) has announced the addition of more trains on the North-South route to meet the travel demand of passengers during the summer peak season of 2025.

According to ticket agents, tickets for trains connecting Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Hanoi and shorter routes from both cities to popular tourist destinations along the North-South railway, such as Nghe An, Quang Binh, Hue, Da Nang and Khanh Hoa, are selling very quickly.

This year, the railway industry attracts more tourists thanks to more competitive ticket prices compared to airfares which remain high. Additionally, the railway sector has upgraded its carriages and improved service quality to meet higher standards. It is also offering promotional policies on the North-South trains.

Specifically, a five-percent discount on tickets is applied for passengers who purchase tickets 20–39 days in advance of departure, and a 10-percent discount is offered for passengers who buy tickets 40 days or more in advance.

This promotion program applies to journeys ranging from 300 kilometers to 900 kilometers, depending on the train.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

