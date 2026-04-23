Digital tools transform household businesses in Ho Chi Minh City

From pho shops to retail outlets, household businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are embracing all-in-one digital platforms that integrate sales management, tax compliance, cashless payments, and AI to streamline operations and enhance transparency.

Digital transformation applications for household businesses today focus on “all-in-one” ecosystems, integrating sales management, electronic invoicing, tax declaration, digital payments, and AI, making business operations easier and contributing to a transparent environment.

Tendoo’s suite of tools streamlines payment processing for both businesses and users.

Hundreds of tools are available. In the morning at a popular pho restaurant on Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street in Vo Thi Sau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the loudspeaker announces payment as customers scan a QR code, while the owner simply observes without handling cash. The owner revealed that after installing this system, it has been extremely convenient, not only for fast payments but also for clear revenue management, with data linked for tax transparency. At the end of the month or quarter, there is no more wasted time on tax declarations.

That pho shop is just one example among many of the conveniences offered by digital applications now used by tens of thousands of household businesses in Ho Chi Minh City. Numerous domestic solutions have expanded across sectors, including Tendoo, MISA eShop, VNPAY-QR, T-Shop, and banking “combo” payment packages from Vietbank, Agribank, and Techcombank. These tools not only support tax compliance but also optimize operations and reduce costs.

Depending on the business model, owners can choose suitable digital tools grouped into categories such as sales and inventory management (POS) with MISA eShop, KiotViet, Sapo for order processing, stock control, and revenue reporting; electronic invoicing and tax software integrated with cash registers to transmit data to tax authorities; and diverse digital payment options such as VNPAY-QR, VietQR, bank QR codes, and e-wallet QR codes, enabling quick transactions and transparent cash flow management.

“The market now offers hundreds of digital tools for household businesses. It is clear that by adopting these tools, businesses not only comply with new tax regulations but also automate management, reduce manual work, and optimize operating costs. These are the benefits technology brings to users,” said Director Phan Phuong Tung of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Support and Consulting Center (DXCenter).

All-in-one digital platforms streamline operations for household businesses

One current development direction for household business tools is “all-in-one.” For example, T-Shop, a product jointly developed by Techcombank and FPT, is a sales management application for household businesses and retail enterprises, allowing comprehensive sales operations directly on mobile phones or tablets.

This tool is built on a model combining financial and operational platforms within a single ecosystem. Techcombank Mobile serves as the financial platform, enabling online account opening and immediate use, while T-Shop handles operations, supporting sales, order management, invoicing, and revenue tracking. Together, the two platforms help household businesses and small traders complete business processes, optimizing human and financial resources. Within this ecosystem, FPT participates as a partner, providing electronic invoicing and digital signature solutions.

Going further, Tendoo, developed by Viettel Telecom, supports sales management, standardizes records, prepares tax declaration data, and helps small-scale businesses operate more systematically amid increasingly strict tax, accounting, and invoicing requirements. Integrated with AI, Tendoo tracks business performance by analyzing best-selling products, identifying consumer trends, and offering recommendations to optimize sales.

According to owner Phan Hoai Nhu of a restaurant on Tran Quang Khai Street in Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, when using Tendoo, just by uploading product images or an existing menu, AI can recognize information and create a list of goods and prices. By photographing handwritten notes or customer exchanges, the AI system can interpret and extract them into corresponding transactions, even providing management suggestions.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan