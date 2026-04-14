Ministry to support outstanding Phd students with up to VND1 billion annually

The Ministry of Science and Technology has unveiled the VREF program, pledging up to VND1 billion annually for each of 100 exceptional PhD candidates, aiming to drive breakthrough research and strengthen Vietnam’s technological autonomy.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan recently signed Decision 2103/QD-BKHCN, approving the "Program to Support Outstanding PhD Students for the 2026-2030 Period" (VREF).

Ministry launches landmark program to fund outstanding Phd students

Under this initiative, the Ministry of Science and Technology has, for the first time, designed a large-scale direct investment mechanism for PhD students, offering a maximum support level of VND1 billion per person per year. The program plans to select approximately 100 outstanding doctoral candidates annually to implement breakthrough tasks and develop strategic technological products.

VREF is identified as a vital component of the science, technology, and innovation ecosystem, placing PhD students at the heart of spearhead research tasks. Resources will be selectively concentrated, prioritizing projects capable of generating core technologies and developing strategic technological products, while ensuring balanced development across various scientific fields.

A breakthrough feature of the program is its "result-based investment" approach. The selection process is organized independently, transparently, and competitively, with evaluation criteria directly linked to specific outputs. The program also encourages a collaborative model between the State, institutes/universities, and enterprises, promoting co-funding and enhancing international linkages.

According to the set objectives, VREF will annually select and provide research funding for approximately 100 exceptional PhD students. Priority will be given to those directly involved in research tasks aimed at mastering and creating core technologies and developing strategic technological products; the remaining resources will be allocated to those performing breakthrough research in other scientific disciplines.

Beyond focusing on individuals, VREF aims to form a network of young scientists, thereby contributing to the development of strong research groups. Co-supervision mechanisms involving foreign experts and overseas Vietnamese intellectuals are also encouraged, enabling PhD students to access global scientific standards throughout their research process.

VREF is implemented nationwide, involving PhD students, higher education institutions, research institutes, science and technology organizations, domestic and foreign experts, and the business community.

The maximum support is VND1 billion per year for each doctoral student for a duration not exceeding three years. If necessary, the task execution period may be extended, though this will not increase the funding duration. Funds are to be utilized for activities directly serving research, such as product development, scientific publication, intellectual property registration, technology testing, and international cooperation; disbursements are linked to progress and output results.

The National Foundation for Science and Technology Development is tasked with leading the comprehensive implementation of the program, from drafting regulations and selection to funding, monitoring, evaluation, and adjustments. With a focus on core technology, products, and market outcomes, VREF is expected to serve as a lever for developing high-quality scientific human resources, contributing to the enhancement of technological autonomy.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan