“QR code” residential area formed gradually

The "QR code" residential area is a metaphorical term used by residents to refer to the residential area along Kinh Duong Vuong Street in Hoa Minh Ward, Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City.

Trading activities, fire prevention and fighting, information about street names and so on can all be scanned with QR codes or done through applications on smartphones.

100 percent of household businesses, trading and service activities could have been performed through QR code scanning for over a month along Kinh Duong Vuong Street, the section from Nguyen Sinh Sac Crossroads to Tran Dinh Thi Street.

For weeks, the goods purchase activities of resident Nguyen Huu Duong, residing in the Hoa Phu 8 residential area, Hoa Minh Ward have been carried out conveniently thanks mobile banking service on mobile phones.

At the corner between Kinh Duong Vuong and Ho Tung Mau Streets, there was a counter for guiding residents about digital transformation activities.

Member of the Community Digital Technology Team and Project 06 of the Hoa Phu 8 Residential Area Tran Thi Minh Nguyet eagerly said that residents could come to the counter to perform public services as issuance of identification cards, registration of temporary residence, permanent residence and so on instead of going to the ward head office.

Secretary of the Party Committee in Hoa Phu 6 residential area Vo Thanh Van shared that from the beginning period of implementing the digital route, the political associations and residents have joined hands to clean up the environment and build bright - green - clean - beautiful routes.

Besides, 30 public security cameras were installed along the entire route through social contribution.

Besides, QR codes are also installed on street nameplates at intersections to help people and tourists easily find information related to digital routes, residential areas, and so on.

In particular, the Community Digital Technology Team plays an important role in encouraging children aged 6-14 to perform the procedures of issuing citizen identification cards, and guiding businesses and residents to perform online payments.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoa Minh Ward Dinh Huu Phuc said that to build the digital route, the Ward People's Committee set seven criteria comprising 100 percent online payment; 100 percent of business households promoting products through social networks being supported with domain names and website setup; 100 percent of children aged 6-14 being issued citizen identification cards; 100 percent of households using online public services; digitization of street names via QR codes; maintaining security, order and traffic safety via surveillance cameras; digitization of fire prevention and fighting via smart fire alarm systems.

When people use digital technology, it helps authorities easily manage and monitor production and business activities.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong