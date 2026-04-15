Cybersecure transformation for SMEs seen as pillar of national digital strategy

Experts emphasized that ensuring cybersecurity in digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is not only an economic necessity but also a strategic issue tied to national digital sovereignty.

On the morning of April 15, the Vietnam Cybersecurity Magazine under the direction of the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), in coordination with the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Asia Foundation in Vietnam, convened a full-day forum themed "Secure Digital Future for SMEs”.

Opening session of the forum

The forum was opened in Hanoi, bringing together policymakers, experts and business representatives to discuss safe digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Participants attend the forum.

The forum took place amid growing recognition that digital transformation has become a critical requirement for businesses, particularly SMEs, which make up the majority of enterprises in Vietnam but are also the most vulnerable to cybersecurity risks, data breaches, and online fraud.

The event also contributes to implementing Decision No. 433/QD-TTg, which aims to support at least 500,000 SMEs in digital transformation during 2026–2030, including 300,000 adopting digital technologies, platforms, and artificial intelligence.

Mr. Vu Duy Hien, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Office of the NCA, delivers opening remarks.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Vu Duy Hien, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Office of the NCA, stressed that SMEs are the backbone of the economy and a crucial link in the national digital transformation process. However, with limited financial resources, technology personnel and cybersecurity capacity, many SMEs risk becoming weak points in digital safety. He noted that businesses need not just slogans, but practical knowledge, timely guidance, and a strong support ecosystem to help prevent, respond to and recover from cyber incidents.

Colonel and Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan, Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department, speaks at the event.

From the regulatory perspective, Colonel and Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan, Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security and Head of the NCA’s Data Security and Personal Data Protection Committee, emphasized that secure digital transformation for SMEs is not merely an economic requirement but a strategic issue linked to digital sovereignty, national reputation, and sustainable economic development. As data, digital platforms, and AI increasingly determine business competitiveness, cybersecurity has become a core condition for maintaining operations, protecting market trust, and enhancing enterprises’ positions in the value chain.

VCCI Vice Chairman Hoang Quang Phong speaks at the event.

From the business community’s perspective, Mr. Hoang Quang Phong, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that with support from authorities and partners, Vietnamese enterprises, especially SMEs and women-led businesses, can gradually strengthen their resilience, adaptability and sustainable growth in the digital era.

According to reports presented at the forum, SMEs account for more than 97 percent of all enterprises in Vietnam, contribute nearly 50 percent of GDP, and generate around 80 percent of jobs in the private sector.

While playing a crucial role, SMEs often operate with limited resources, insufficient technical expertise, and weak incident-response capabilities, leaving them exposed within the digital ecosystem.

The SME support initiative was launched at the forum.

In addition, SMEs frequently face cybersecurity incidents, ranging from customer data breaches and disruptions to key contracts to cyberattacks and online fraud, all of which can have lasting impacts on reputation and market trust. These challenges underscore that cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical issue but a strategic imperative tied directly to the stability and sustainable development of both businesses and the broader economy.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong