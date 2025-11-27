Metro passengers scan QR codes to support storm-affected residents

At stations of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), passengers traveling by metro are contributing to relief efforts for communities affected by recent floods by making donations via designated QR code points.

Passengers can easily see banners calling for donations to support communities recovering from recent storms and flooding, featuring the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee’s bank QR codes.

At the stations, many passengers stopped to scan the QR codes and make contributions.

At the automatic ticketing area in Ben Thanh Station, passenger Tran Thanh Hoa paused to scan the QR code. He said that over the past few days, he had seen information about various donation points for flood-affected communities in the Central region but had not yet been able to visit any of them in person.

He said that, as he happened to be traveling by metro that day, he noticed the donation QR codes and decided to transfer a small amount, hoping to join Ho Chi Minh City’s efforts to support residents in the flood-stricken areas.

Also at Ben Thanh Station, Dieu Quyen and Ngoc Han, students at Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, made their contributions by scanning the QR codes. They said they hoped their small contribution would help students in Khanh Hoa return to school as soon as possible.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1), banners and QR codes have been installed across all stations along Metro Line 1. The QR codes are placed at manned ticket counters, automatic ticket machines, and station entrances and exits.

Not only at metro stations, QR codes linked to the bank accounts of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, as well as those of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces, have also been displayed at payment counters in many cafes, restaurants, and service shops, allowing customers to directly channel the cost of their purchases as donations.

At a bubble tea shop on Nguyen Gia Tri Street in Thanh My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the owner has in recent days encouraged customers to donate to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee by scanning a QR code printed on an A4 sheet placed at the checkout counter.

Meanwhile, social media users have been sharing news about the owner of a laundry shop in Ho Chi Minh City who posted a QR code linked to the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee’s account on the shop’s door, allowing all customers’ payment transfers for laundry services to contribute directly to communities affected by floods.

Recently, at a meeting between the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee and various agencies, units, armed forces, and media representatives to review and coordinate relief efforts for Khanh Hoa Province following storms and floods, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that the city’s support would be provided as urgently, practically, and effectively as possible with the best resources available.

According to the immediate needs of the people in Khanh Hoa Province, Ho Chi Minh City requires approximately VND200 billion (US$7.6 million) to provide emergency assistance for the province’s reconstruction efforts. These include healthcare and post-flood disease control, repairing 550 damaged telecommunications stations and 33 schools, and procuring equipment, machinery, and teaching and learning materials.

By Manh Thang, Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh