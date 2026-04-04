Dien Bien Province to trial low-altitude economy with drone applications

Dien Bien has been selected to pilot a controlled testing project for the development of the low-altitude economy, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

At a working session held in the capital city of Hanoi on April 3, representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of National Defense, Dien Bien authorities and relevant agencies and businesses discussed the development of the pilot project involving UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) applications.

Overview of the working session

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong stated that Dien Bien was chosen not only due to its mountainous terrain and fragmented geography but also to serve as a reference model for other localities in the future.

UAV technology has already been applied in various locations. Therefore, the project will focus on building practical application models to evaluate the effectiveness of integrating UAVs into economic activities, particularly in cargo transportation, while also supporting data collection for production, business operations and management.

The Ministry of National Defense has agreed in principle with the pilot project in Dien Bien Province. However, implementation must strictly ensure national defense and security requirements, airspace management, flight safety and public order.

At the session, a representative of Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPost) proposed deploying a UAV-based cargo transport model in the province.

With its rugged mountainous terrain, Dien Bien faces significant challenges in upgrading road infrastructure, which requires substantial resources and time due to complex construction conditions. Therefore, alongside planned road investments, the province could enhance connectivity through an integrated logistics system combining UAVs and road transport under the low-altitude economy framework, implemented step by step along priority corridors and key nodes.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong