Forum on digital education in AI era opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The Edtech Vietnam 2026, themed “Digital Education in the AI Era,” was opened on April 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming education.

Taking place at the Startup & Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB), the two-day forum is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) and partners, with support from the Ministry of Education and Training’s southern office and the city’s Department of Science and Technology.

Visitors experience interactive technologies at Edtech Vietnam 2026.

The event aims to promote technology adoption in education, with AI seen as a key driver to enhance creativity, inspire learning, and foster human values for future generations.

Edtech Vietnam 2026 features three thematic seminars focusing on digital schools, smart learning materials and interconnected data ecosystems.

Through six workshops, teachers can directly experience the application of technology in classrooms.

Various digital solutions for education are showcased at the forum.

The forum also includes seven interactive tech zones and over 25 exhibition booths showcasing smart teaching devices, digital learning platforms and education management solutions.

Mr. Lam Nguyen Hai Long, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association, said that the forum is expected to help turn AI tools into scalable, practical solutions for thousands of schools across the country.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association Lam Nguyen Hai Long delivers the opening remarks.

He emphasized that digital transformation in education requires a comprehensive approach from governance and operational models to teaching methods, teachers’ digital skills, and effective use of data and AI tools.

Technology can be intelligent, but only teachers can guide students to use that intelligence for the benefit of society and a sustainable future, he noted.

Mr. Le Thang Loi, representing the Ministry of Education and Training, highlighted ongoing efforts to promote digital transformation, including the integration of AI and big data into management, teaching and learning, as well as building an open and flexible digital education ecosystem.

Mr. Le Thang Loi shares insights on digital transformation in the education sector.

However, challenges remain, such as uneven digital infrastructure, gaps in digital skills among educators and disparities in technology access across regions. The forum provides a platform for policymakers, educators, businesses, and experts to share experiences and propose solutions for more effective and sustainable digital transformation.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong