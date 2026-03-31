Vietnam steps onto world stage with first international podcast conference

The 17th National Radio Festival in Quang Ninh Province will spotlight Podcasting as Vietnam hosts its first international conference on audio innovation, drawing delegates from across Asia, Europe, and Australia.

At yesterday's press briefing

For the first time, a large-scale international Podcast conference will be held in Vietnam, marking a new phase in the evolution of audio journalism in the digital era.

On the afternoon of March 30, at a press briefing jointly organized in Hanoi by the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, the organizing committee announced that the 17th National Radio Festival – Quang Ninh 2026 will take place from April 11 to 13 in the province. This year, Podcast will be included as an official competition category for the first time and will also be the focal point of a specialized international conference.

The conference, titled “Podcast – A Creative Avenue for Radio in the Digital Era,” is expected to gather more than 500 delegates, including 35 international participants from professional organizations and radio and television broadcasters across the region and worldwide such as ABU, China, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Hungary, and Mongolia. The event will serve as a forum for sharing experience, updating trends, and exploring Podcast development models in a multi-platform media landscape.

Speaking at the press conference, journalist Pham Manh Hung, Deputy Director General of VOV and Head of the Organizing Committee, stated that the festival not only honors outstanding works but also promotes Podcasting and new content formats, helping radio connect more closely with modern audiences. VOV aims to become a leading Podcast producer in Vietnam in both scale and influence.

As part of the 17th National Radio Festival – Quang Ninh 2026, the art program “Thanh am ky nguyen moi” will take place on the evening of April 11 at the October 30 Square in Ha Long Ward, Quang Ninh Province. The program is designed as a concert blending heritage and modernity, built around the central motifs of “waves” and “sound.”

This year’s festival will bring together 73 delegations with nearly 1,000 participants, featuring 343 entries across multiple categories, including 97 Podcast submissions.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan