US$1 million AI award launched to spur local innovation

The Au Lac Grand Prize is now open for applications, offering $1 million to the most impactful AI solution developed and owned by Vietnamese innovators.

At the launch of the Au Lac Grand Prize

A US$1 million artificial intelligence (AI) award for Vietnamese innovators has officially opened for applications, targeting a wide range of participants including programmers, students, scientists, engineers, research teams, startup founders, and technology enterprises.

The Au Lac Grand Prize, backed by FPT Corporation, aims to identify and honor AI solutions that are developed and owned by Vietnamese individuals or organizations. The top prize, valued at US$1 million, will be awarded to the most outstanding AI solution that has been successfully deployed and demonstrated tangible impact in Vietnam. The program’s official website has been launched, enabling individuals and teams to submit applications online.

Initiated by the Au Lac AI Alliance and sponsored by FPT Corporation, the award seeks to promote technological self-reliance and elevate Vietnamese innovation on the global technology map. By discovering and amplifying locally developed AI solutions, the initiative also contributes to the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which emphasizes breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, with mastery of strategic technologies as a central objective.

The organizing committee will accept applications until July 31. Preliminary and final rounds are scheduled to take place from August to October, with the award ceremony expected in November. Submissions must be made online via the program’s official website.

Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of the Au Lac AI Alliance and Chairman of FPT Corporation, said the award’s primary goal is to help build sovereign AI capabilities for Vietnam by encouraging broader participation in AI research, development, and real-world application. He emphasized that the value of the prize lies not only in recognizing a single product but also in its potential to inspire wider engagement and foster a culture of technological ownership.

All submitted products and solutions must be legally owned intellectual property, developed and controlled by Vietnamese entities. The Au Lac Grand Prize is being launched at a time when Vietnam is accelerating efforts in science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, with AI identified as a key strategic technology for enhancing competitiveness and ensuring sustainable growth. The award is expected to be held annually over a three-year period starting from 2026.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan