Nearly 70 medical technologies, devices, solutions are showcased at exhibition

The exhibition titled “Smart Healthcare 2026 – Startup Connection Day” officially opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (SIHUB) on April 8.

A wide range of modern medical devices are introduced at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is co-organized by the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Health, and the Ho Chi Minh City Public Health Association.

The event is held in response to “All People’s Health Day,” featuring more than 50 exhibition booths and showcasing nearly 70 medical and technological solutions, devices, and innovations from domestic enterprises and startups.

The healthcare sector is shifting its focus toward prevention and continuous health management. In this process, science and technology, along with innovation, have become key drivers, enabling people to more easily access high-quality healthcare services, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Hue, Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology.

Exhibition spaces also feature a wide range of medical technology solutions aimed at improving the quality of medical examination and treatment, advancing healthcare management, and accelerating hospital digital transformation. These include clinic management software, electronic medical records, and laboratory systems.

Visitors experience medical devices at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to the exhibition, a series of seminars is being held, focusing on universal healthcare and emphasizing preventive medicine as well as the role of grassroots authorities. Other sessions address innovation, including solutions for personal health records and technologies for disease screening.

The medical sector’s key task is to connect, support, and facilitate the refinement and effective deployment of technological solutions, thereby contributing to improving the quality of life for city residents, Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Hue added.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh