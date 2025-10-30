Ho Chi Minh City

Metro Line 1 to stop selling paper tickets with QR codes

Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will stop selling paper tickets containing QR codes, starting in November.

Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will stop selling paper tickets containing QR codes at ticket counters in the stations of Thao Dien, An Phu, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, and Saigon High-Tech Park, starting from November 1, 2025.

The information was announced in the evening of October 29 by Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 One-Member Limited Liability Company (HCMC Urban Railway No. 1 Company).

25-metro-thu-phi-4515-5683.jpg
Passengers use smart IC cards for automatic payment. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Passengers can purchase train tickets through current payment methods, including buying tickets at automatic ticket machines, kiosks, or paying via bank cards, e-wallets, and the HCMC Metro HURC app.

Passengers can directly contact station staff in case of needing assistance.

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 One-Member Limited Liability Company recommended that passengers should proactively update information and follow the guidance of station staff to ensure a smooth and safe journey on Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No.1.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong

