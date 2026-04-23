Ho Chi Minh City's startup ecosystem estimated at approximately US$7.5 billion

Ho Chi Minh City is advancing strongly in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, with its startup ecosystem now estimated at around US$7–US$7.5 billion.

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Startup Hub (SIHUB) serves as an incubator fostering the development of startup enterprises. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by the city’s Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation.

The report highlights that the city has become the first locality in Vietnam to fully issue a comprehensive digital data development strategy for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision toward 2035. Key digital platforms, data centers, smart urban models, and AI applications continue to be deployed, contributing to improved governance and administrative efficiency.

In the first quarter of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City processed more than 40,600 electronic documents, reaching a rate of 93.74 percent. The digital government platform has been implemented across 168 wards, communes, and special zones, with more than 4,600 active user accounts.

In the field of innovation, the city has introduced 54 technology products for pilot commercialization, attracting approximately VND500 billion (US$19 million) in investment capital. A new version of the technology exchange platform has also been launched, recording 17 transfer contracts with a total value of around VND22 billion (US$836 million).

The innovation ecosystem continues to expand, with 35 incubators and innovation centers currently in operation. Ho Chi Minh City is now ranked among the top 5 innovation ecosystems in Southeast Asia and the top 110 most dynamic startup ecosystems globally.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh