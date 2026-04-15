Users urged to master SIM verification process on VNeID to avoid confusion

Field reports on the first day showed a mixed picture: while many users took a proactive approach, others struggled with unfamiliar procedures, leading to delays.
Under the regulation, each mobile subscription must be cross-checked against four key data fields: personal identification number, full name, date of birth, and facial biometric data. These must match records in the National Population Database or the citizen identification system.
Uneven traffic at service points
From early morning, VinaPhone outlets on Nguyen Du Street in HCMC saw a steady flow of customers seeking assistance. Staff not only handled transactions at counters but also actively guided users step by step, including many who came simply to clarify procedures amid concerns about service disruptions.
At a MobiFone store on An Duong Vuong Street, customer traffic was also high, though relatively few required VNeID verification. “Most customers here have already completed the process, so operations remain stable,” a staff member said.
Surveys at several Viettel outlets in HCMC and Hanoi indicated no signs of overload, with customers receiving quick assistance. In contrast, a MobiFone store on Ngo Quyen Street in Da Nang remained busy even near noon, with many residents patiently waiting their turn. Staff provided continuous guidance, while some older users carefully documented each step.
Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, 29, reported technical glitches while using the app: “The application kept exiting midway, forcing me to log in again, which was confusing.” Staff attributed such issues to high traffic volumes and advised users to retry within the two-month window ending June 15.
In some cases, SIM transfers require both the original owner and current user to appear for verification. Only subscribers who receive official notifications need to complete the process; others may already have verified data.
Telecom firms ramp up support
To implement the circular, telecom operators have deployed extensive support measures. VinaPhone increased staffing levels, including office personnel, and extended service hours under a “serve until the last customer” approach.
Viettel Telecom launched mobile support teams in residential areas and remote regions, while partnering with authorized retail chains such as The Gioi Di Dong, FPT Shop, and CellphoneS to expand service coverage nationwide.
Online verification reduces congestion
Facial data matching via chip-based citizen ID cards and Level 2 VNeID accounts is central to the standardization drive. In addition to in-person services, users can complete verification through mobile apps such as MyVNPT, My Viettel, and MyMobiFone.
The process typically involves photographing both sides of the ID card, taking a portrait, scanning the card via NFC, reviewing information, and confirming submission. When systems are stable, the procedure takes about three minutes.
Users familiar with the process report high convenience. “I checked via the Viettel app and confirmed my subscription was already verified,” said Phuong Ky Bao in Tan My Ward, HCMC.
Two-month window, no rush
The verification period runs from April 15 to June 15, 2026. Subscribers who fail to comply risk service suspension after the deadline. Authorities advise users to avoid rushing to service centers in the early days and instead choose suitable times or complete the process online.
A key requirement is a Level 2 VNeID account. Some users have had to visit local police offices to complete digital identity registration before proceeding.
The verification campaign is a critical step toward cleaning up telecom subscriber data and enhancing user protection. Mobile numbers are increasingly tied to essential digital services, including banking, e-wallets, and electronic transactions.
Accurate verification, including facial biometrics, helps prevent fraud involving fake documents or unregistered SIM cards, while safeguarding users from legal risks associated with identity misuse.
Warning against scams
Telecom providers emphasize that the entire verification process is free of charge. However, authorities warn that fraudsters may exploit the rollout. Users should never share OTP codes, passwords, or banking details, avoid suspicious links, and refrain from installing unverified applications. Neither regulators nor telecom operators will request OTPs or payments for SIM verification.