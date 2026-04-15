Users urged to master SIM verification process on VNeID to avoid confusion

Mobile subscribers nationwide began verifying SIM ownership via the VNeID platform under Circular 08/2026/TT-BKHCN on April 15.

Field reports on the first day showed a mixed picture: while many users took a proactive approach, others struggled with unfamiliar procedures, leading to delays.

Under the regulation, each mobile subscription must be cross-checked against four key data fields: personal identification number, full name, date of birth, and facial biometric data. These must match records in the National Population Database or the citizen identification system.

Uneven traffic at service points

From early morning, VinaPhone outlets on Nguyen Du Street in HCMC saw a steady flow of customers seeking assistance. Staff not only handled transactions at counters but also actively guided users step by step, including many who came simply to clarify procedures amid concerns about service disruptions.

VinaPhone’s service point on Nguyen Du Street, Sai Gon Ward (HCMC), sees heavy crowds of residents verifying mobile subscriber information.

At a MobiFone store on An Duong Vuong Street, customer traffic was also high, though relatively few required VNeID verification. “Most customers here have already completed the process, so operations remain stable,” a staff member said.

A Viettel outlet at 1172 Lang Street, Dong Da Ward, is relatively quiet.

Surveys at several Viettel outlets in HCMC and Hanoi indicated no signs of overload, with customers receiving quick assistance. In contrast, a MobiFone store on Ngo Quyen Street in Da Nang remained busy even near noon, with many residents patiently waiting their turn. Staff provided continuous guidance, while some older users carefully documented each step.

An elderly customer photographs each step of the verification process at a MobiFone store at 747 Ngo Quyen Street, An Hai Ward (Da Nang), after forgetting to bring a citizen ID card.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, 29, reported technical glitches while using the app: “The application kept exiting midway, forcing me to log in again, which was confusing.” Staff attributed such issues to high traffic volumes and advised users to retry within the two-month window ending June 15.

In some cases, SIM transfers require both the original owner and current user to appear for verification. Only subscribers who receive official notifications need to complete the process; others may already have verified data.

Telecom firms ramp up support

To implement the circular, telecom operators have deployed extensive support measures. VinaPhone increased staffing levels, including office personnel, and extended service hours under a “serve until the last customer” approach.

VinaPhone staff carry out mobile verification services for residents.

Viettel Telecom launched mobile support teams in residential areas and remote regions, while partnering with authorized retail chains such as The Gioi Di Dong, FPT Shop, and CellphoneS to expand service coverage nationwide.

Viettel deploys mobile verification points in suburban areas of Hanoi.

Online verification reduces congestion

Facial data matching via chip-based citizen ID cards and Level 2 VNeID accounts is central to the standardization drive. In addition to in-person services, users can complete verification through mobile apps such as MyVNPT, My Viettel, and MyMobiFone.

Users can easily verify subscriber information via telecom operators’ apps.

The process typically involves photographing both sides of the ID card, taking a portrait, scanning the card via NFC, reviewing information, and confirming submission. When systems are stable, the procedure takes about three minutes.

The apps also allow users to check whether their SIM has already been verified.

Users familiar with the process report high convenience. “I checked via the Viettel app and confirmed my subscription was already verified,” said Phuong Ky Bao in Tan My Ward, HCMC.

Two-month window, no rush

The verification period runs from April 15 to June 15, 2026. Subscribers who fail to comply risk service suspension after the deadline. Authorities advise users to avoid rushing to service centers in the early days and instead choose suitable times or complete the process online.

Residents verify subscriber information at a VinaPhone service point on Nguyen Du Street, Saigon Ward (HCMC).

A key requirement is a Level 2 VNeID account. Some users have had to visit local police offices to complete digital identity registration before proceeding.

The verification campaign is a critical step toward cleaning up telecom subscriber data and enhancing user protection. Mobile numbers are increasingly tied to essential digital services, including banking, e-wallets, and electronic transactions.

Staff assist customers with verification at a Viettel store at 675 Ngo Quyen Street, An Hai Ward (Da Nang).

Accurate verification, including facial biometrics, helps prevent fraud involving fake documents or unregistered SIM cards, while safeguarding users from legal risks associated with identity misuse.

MobiFone users with fully verified information receive confirmation notifications.

Warning against scams Telecom providers emphasize that the entire verification process is free of charge. However, authorities warn that fraudsters may exploit the rollout. Users should never share OTP codes, passwords, or banking details, avoid suspicious links, and refrain from installing unverified applications. Neither regulators nor telecom operators will request OTPs or payments for SIM verification.

By Staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan