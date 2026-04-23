Science/technology

Upgraded National Legal Database officially launched

SGGPO

The Ministry of Justice has officially rolled out a newly upgraded national legal database, designed to enhance access, integration, and automated processing of legal documents.

The National Database on Legal Documents (new version) has been officially launched and is now in operation at https://vbpl.vn.

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Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung, and other delegates inaugurate the national database on law (new version).

On the morning of April 23, the Ministry of Justice held a launch ceremony for the upgraded National Database on Legal Documents, alongside the Legal Document Review Support Information System, and a training conference to implement a nationwide comprehensive review of legal normative documents. From April 23, the new version of the database has been officially put into operation at https://vbpl.vn.

The upgraded database has been comprehensively restructured, enabling detailed management down to each article, clause, and point. Notably, all data is now presented in line with the common language standards used by advanced legal systems worldwide, allowing the platform not only to function as a repository but also to integrate with other digital platforms. As a result, legal texts are converted into structured data, enabling systems to read, interpret, and process them automatically.

This restructuring and standardization are particularly significant as the entire political system undertakes a nationwide comprehensive review of legal normative documents, involving a large volume of texts, broad scope, and high accuracy requirements.

On May 28, 2015, based on proposals from the Ministry of Justice, the Government issued Decree No. 52/2015/ND-CP, establishing an important legal framework for the development, management, maintenance, updating, and use of the National Database on Legal Documents.

After more than a decade of operation and continuous improvement, the system has now been upgraded to a new version with enhanced capacity for processing and utilizing standardized data in a more systematic manner, gradually meeting increasing demands for accessing and searching legal documents in the digital environment.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan

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the national database on law Ministry of Justice new version of the database digital platforms

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