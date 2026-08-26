Digital tools simplify administrative procedures

A specialist at the Dong Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center processes administrative procedures for a resident. Photo: Phuong Uyen

Citizens handling administrative procedures often dread the need to ask questions and wait, only to potentially have to return later due to a missing document. Recognizing this, local officials have proactively sought ways to streamline each step and make the process more convenient for the public.

QR codes speed up public services

QR codes are helping residents complete administrative procedures faster and more conveniently, cutting paperwork and processing times at wards in Ho Chi Minh City.

In order to obtain a digital signature, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, who resides in Dong Hoa Ward, accessed the ward's fan page and scanned the QR code associated with the "signature authentication" procedure (code 2.000884). In the past, she was required to log into the National Public Service Portal, search for the procedure, choose the appropriate commune or ward level, and then navigate to the specific locality to enter her information. However, by simply scanning the QR code, she is now directed straight to the relevant section for inputting the necessary details.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Minh, a specialist at the Dong Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center, residents wishing to submit applications online used to have to locate the public service website themselves and navigate through the administrative levels to find the correct locality. Realizing that this initial step wasted time, the Center's specialists proactively created unique QR codes for each type of online application. Scanning a code directs residents straight to the specific procedure they need to complete.

For signature authentication, residents need only scan the QR code, select the procedure, and upload the necessary file. The processing time has been cut to just over one minute—a reduction of about four minutes compared to the previous method of manually searching for the procedure.

Additionally, specialists at the Dong Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center have integrated frequently used forms into QR codes. Residents can scan a code, open the form, and fill in their information directly on their phones, eliminating the need to visit the Center to pick up a form, take it home to complete, and then return to submit it.

In An Dong Ward, QR codes are also being used to assist residents with the procedure for registering the temporary use of parts of the roadway or sidewalk. Residents simply need to scan a QR code or visit the link https://urlvn.net/viahe-andong on a computer to proceed. After logging in, they enter the necessary information such as location and intended usage area and upload the required documents as instructed. Once the application meets the criteria, the permit is issued via the app; the fee is calculated by the system, and payment is made using a QR code.

Wishing to register a portion of the roadway for vehicle parking to support her business, resident Le Ngoc Cam Tu, living at 820/1 Vo Van Kiet Street, An Dong Ward, scanned the QR code publicly provided by the ward to submit her registration. About five minutes later, she received a response along with the permit. This method also provides the ward with comprehensive information regarding the location, area, and purpose of roadway and sidewalk usage, facilitating easier management. The permitting process adheres to regulations and does not apply to commercial activities or trading conducted directly on the sidewalk.

Smart services make procedures more convenient

Digital apps, chatbots and smart kiosks are making administrative procedures faster and more convenient for residents across Ho Chi Minh City.

In Tam Binh Ward, the "Tam Binh Ket Noi" (Tam Binh Connect) app (available on Android and iOS), the Zalo Official Account (OA), and the chatbot feature of the Tam Binh Ward Public Administrative Service Center offer numerous conveniences to residents. Notably, the "Tam Binh Ket Noi" app allows residents to register for application consultations directly on their phones and proactively select a time to receive guidance from ward officials.

Dweller Vu Thi Lan Anh in Tam Binh Ward needed to reissue her marriage certificate. After researching information via mass media, she realized her application was missing some important documents and wanted specific guidance from an official. Rather than visiting the Public Administrative Service Center of the ward in person, where she would have to take a number and wait for her turn to pose her inquiries, she opted to utilize the "Tam Binh Ket Noi" application to arrange a consultation and choose a suitable time slot. Following her scheduled appointment, Ms. Lan Anh went to the office in person to meet with officials. During this meeting, she was provided with detailed advice concerning the documents she lacked. Subsequently, she quickly completed her application and submitted it through the system.

In various locations, service delivery has been improved through specific, practical adjustments. The Tan My Ward Public Administrative Service Center has designated a reception room for the elderly, while Thu Duc Ward has introduced a robotic receptionist to assist the public.

In Tan Hung Ward, smart kiosks allow residents to generate declaration forms by scanning their chip-based citizen identity cards, thereby reducing manual data entry and the time officials spend providing guidance; meanwhile, the "Neighborhood SOS" app in Tang Nhon Phu Ward enables residents to scan QR codes to report local security and public order issues. These initiatives make it more convenient for residents to handle administrative procedures and voice their concerns directly at the local level.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan