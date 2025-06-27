National Public Service Portal must become single digital gateway from June 27

By June 27, the integration of provinces' and cities' public services into the National Public Service Portal must be completed, ensuring 100 percent of online public services are operational.

A screenshot of the National Public Service Portal

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded the urgent upgrade and development of information systems to support streamlined, efficient, and uninterrupted public service delivery during the administrative transition, aiming to establish the National Public Service Portal as the sole centralized gateway for all digital public services starting 6 pm on June 27.

He made the request in Dispatch No. 96/CD-TTg, issued on June 26, as in line with the roadmap outlined in Plan No. 02-KH/BCDTW, issued on June 19, 2025, by the Central Steering Committee for science - technology development, innovation and digital transformation.

As part of efforts to implement the plan, several provinces and cities have reported notable progress. Five provinces have completed the configuration of administrative procedures on provincial-level service systems, while eight have successfully integrated with national databases and sectoral information systems, six provinces are now fully connected to the National Public Service Portal, and eight localities have published information about public service centers and the places assisting citizens with online public services.

Despite these advancements, the Ministry of Science and Technology reported that as of June 25, many localities have yet to meet technical and operational requirements, posing risks to continuity and efficiency during the administrative unit reorganisation and the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

Given this, the PM has outlined several priority areas for immediate implementation.

He directed that by June 27, all provincial and municipal authorities must publish a comprehensive and updated list of administrative procedures on the National Administrative Procedure Database.

They were requested to adjust digital workflows and internal processes to ensure uninterrupted service delivery starting July 1, with all technical configurations completed by June 30.

By June 27, the integration of provinces' and cities' public services into the National Public Service Portal must be completed, ensuring 100 percent of online public services are operational.

Notably, localities were told to coordinate with the Government Office to implement the two-tier local government model on the National Public Service Portal on a trial basis and establish the National Public Service Portal as the sole centralized "single-window" digital gateway starting at 6 pm on June 27. That will serve as the basis for seamless, efficient, and uninterrupted service delivery from July 1.

In the dispatch, the PM also required swift infrastructure and personnel readiness for provincial- and communal-level public service centers, asking for competition by June 29.

IT service providers, including VNPT, Viettel, MobiFone, FPT, and Tan Dan, were demanded to complete system upgrades, data migration, and configurations by June 28.

Vietnamplus