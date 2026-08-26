Ho Chi Minh City suspends road, sidewalk excavation during National Day holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has ordered a temporary suspension of construction projects involving road and sidewalk excavation within the city’s road infrastructure during the National Day holiday.

Contractors must clean up construction sites to ensure urban aesthetics and traffic safety. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Deputy Director of the department Vo Khanh Hung said that the suspension will run from September 1 through September 2, to ensure smooth and safe travel for residents during the holiday.

The department has asked project owners to urge contractors to speed up construction and restore all road and sidewalk sections under construction before August 31.

Ho Chi Minh City will suspend road and sidewalk excavation from September 1 through September 2. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

For projects with barriers occupying existing roadways, investors may keep the barriers in place during the suspension period. However, the barriers must be narrowed to avoid affecting traffic.

Contractors must also clean up construction sites and ensure urban aesthetics and traffic safety throughout the holiday.

The department called on project owners and contractors to strictly comply with the requirements to help ensure smooth, safe traffic and environmental sanitation during the holiday.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong