HCMC pilots National Public Service Portal under two-tier government model

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center on June 27 announced that the city has begun piloting integration with the National Public Service Portal under the two-tier local government model, aiming to turn the portal into a centralized one-stop service point.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, this is a crucial step to ensure seamless, synchronized and efficient operations during the administrative restructuring process and the implementation of the new two-tier local government model.

To ensure smooth, efficient and uninterrupted operations, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center is urgently working with the Government Office and related units to complete the integration of all online public services into the National Public Service Portal.

This includes updating the full list of administrative procedures, setting up technical infrastructure, user accounts and digital signatures, and maintaining a 24/7 support hotline for the public.

At the same time, the Ho Chu Minh City Digital Transformation Center is upgrading systems such as document management, email, online meetings, LGSP (Local Government Service Platform), digital reporting and data centers to ensure seamless operations at both provincial and local levels.

The integration of the National Public Service Portal as a centralized one-stop service point marks a key milestone in Vietnam’s digital transformation process, helps to streamline administrative procedures, improves service quality for citizens and businesses, and moves toward building a modern, transparent and people-centered administration.

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center noted that during the trial period, online public services will be provided via the National Public Service Portal.

In case of any issues, citizens and businesses can contact hotline 18001096 for support or visit the portal’s website at https://dichvucong.gov.vn for more information.

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center is working closely with relevant agencies to ensure data migration, system integration and technical support, and maintain a 24/7 hotline during the transition period to support citizens and businesses.

