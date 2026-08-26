Ho Chi Minh City reviews liability of relevant sides for environmental pollution

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are reviewing the responsibility of organizations and individuals whose management failures have contributed to environmental pollution.

Overview of the working session on environmental management in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on August 25 to discuss environmental management in the city.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh speaks at the working session. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said that Ho Chi Minh City was facing mounting pressure to protect the environment, with pollution remaining complicated in some areas and some businesses failing to comply with environmental protection regulations.

The ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security’s Environmental Crime Prevention and Control Police Department and relevant agencies, conducted field surveys, verification and inspections, uncovering around 280 violations at more than 100 businesses and establishments.

Authorities subsequently issued more than 80 administrative penalty decisions, with total fines exceeding VND16 billion (US$630,000).

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the working session. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Speaking at the working session, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh said the city already had environmental protection policies and regulations in place, but their effective implementation depended on the accountability of individuals and organizations.

The city is developing a plan to review the responsibilities of organizations and individuals involved in environmental management where pollution has occurred, while implementing remedial measures and strengthening environmental protection.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Huyen Huong