HCMC Online Public Service Portal merged into National Public Service Portal

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center announced that the HCMC Online Public Service Portal has officially terminated operation and merged into the National Public Service Portal.

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center yesterday announced that the unit has collaborated with the Government Office and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to transition the system and officially terminate the operation of the Ho Chi Minh City Online Public Service Portal to merge it into the National Public Service Portal, forming a single centralized portal.

This move aligns with Government Decree No. 118, which outlines the implementation of administrative procedures through the one-stop-shop mechanism at goverment agencies and the National Public Service Portal.

The municipal Digital Transformation Center has also registered 1,875 administrative procedures, configured electronic form connections on the national portal, and tested the system's load capacity upon integration to ensure it can handle over 1,000 simultaneous accesses.

It is expected that on June 21 and 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center will conduct a trial run of the two-level local government model across all 168 wards, communes, and special zones of the newly organized Ho Chi Minh City.

The center will also assign personnel to various units to support and guide the public and businesses in processing administrative documents.

By Hung Vuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

