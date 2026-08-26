Ho Chi Minh City delegations pay tribute to fallen heroes

Ho Chi Minh City delegations held tribute ceremonies at monuments and martyrs’ cemeteries across the city to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

On the morning of August 26, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, laid flowers in tribute to Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation offers flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Ho Chi Minh City delegation poses for a commemorative photo at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

At the President Ho Chi Minh Monument on Nguyen Hue Street, the delegates laid flowers and observed a minute of silence to honor President Ho Chi Minh and his contributions to national liberation, reunification and the building of a peaceful, independent and prosperous nation.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee delegation offers flowers and incense in tribute to President Ton Duc Thang. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

At the Ton Duc Thang Museum, the delegates offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ton Duc Thang, honoring his dedication to the revolution and the people and his legacy of revolutionary ethics and national solidarity.

Delegates offer incense at the Rung Sac–Can Gio Martyrs Memorial Temple. Photo: T.L.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay paid tribute to fallen heroes at Rung Sac Martyrs Cemetery and the Rung Sac–Can Gio Martyrs Memorial Temple in Can Gio Commune.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay offers incense at the graves of fallen heroes at Rung Sac Martyrs Cemetery. Photo: T.L.

The delegates laid flowers, offered incense and observed a minute of silence in memory of those who fought and sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. Members later visited individual graves to pay their respects.

At the Rung Sac–Can Gio Martyrs Memorial Temple, they paid tribute to fallen heroes and those who laid down their lives in the Rung Sac area during the war.

Delegates lay flowers at Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs Cemetery.

Also on the morning of August 26, another delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs Cemetery in Ba Ria Ward to pay tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes.

Delegates offer incense at the tribute ceremony.

A delegate offers incense at the graves of fallen soldiers.

The delegates laid flowers, offered incense and observed a minute of silence in gratitude to generations who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and peace.

By Van Minh, Cam Nuong, Truc Giang – Translated by Huyen Huong