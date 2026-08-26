Ho Chi Minh City hands over 7,000 martyr remains samples for DNA testing

Ho Chi Minh City authorities on August 25 completed the handover of more than 7,000 biological samples from the remains of fallen soldiers to a DNA testing center in Hanoi for identification.

More than 7,000 biological samples from the remains of fallen soldiers were handed over on August 25.

At the DNA Testing Center under the Institute of Biology of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command completed the handover of more than 7,000 biological samples transported from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi for DNA testing.

The handover marks the transition from transportation, receipt and inventory to specialized procedures for DNA testing, to identify fallen soldiers whose identities remain unknown.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command delegation poses for a commemorative photo with officials and researchers from the DNA Testing Center after completing the handover.

Previously, on August 22, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command delegation, led by Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, worked with the DNA Testing Center to receive, inventory and conduct a preliminary assessment of the samples.

During the handover, the samples were cross-checked against relevant records and information and classified by cemetery and information group. Officials and researchers at the center also conducted preliminary quality checks and completed necessary procedures before the samples entered the testing process.

The entire process was carried out carefully and in accordance with professional procedures to ensure accuracy and minimize the risk of mix-ups, loss or inaccurate information.

Officials from the DNA Testing Center receive biological samples from the remains of fallen soldiers transported from Ho Chi Minh City.

Following the handover, the samples will undergo further processing and DNA testing at the center.

The results will help facilitate DNA matching and the identification of fallen soldiers, bringing long-awaited answers to their families, relatives and comrades.

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By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai – Translated by Huyen Huong