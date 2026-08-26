Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief Tran Luu Quang leads tribute to fallen heroes

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang led a delegation to pay tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee lays flowers and offers incense in tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

On the morning of August 26, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery to lay flowers and offer incense in commemoration of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the success of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2026).

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies Tran Luu Quang presided over the ceremony.

Standing members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offer incense at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

The delegates respectfully laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence and offered incense in remembrance of the contributions and sacrifices of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes.

They expressed profound gratitude to compatriots, officials and soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation and for the country’s construction and defense.

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee lays flowers and offers incense at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Following the ceremony, the delegates visited individual graves to offer incense in tribute.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang offers incense at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

At the Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery, the delegation also paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes, former Party and State leaders, former leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, revolutionary veterans, and generals and officers of the armed forces.

Delegates offer incense at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

hose who devoted their entire lives to national liberation and made outstanding contributions to the country's construction and defense. Then, the delegates visited individual graves to offer incense and express their gratitude.

By Van Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong