Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief Tran Luu Quang leads tribute to fallen heroes

On the morning of August 26, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery to lay flowers and offer incense in commemoration of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the success of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2026).
Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies Tran Luu Quang presided over the ceremony.
The delegates respectfully laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence and offered incense in remembrance of the contributions and sacrifices of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes.
They expressed profound gratitude to compatriots, officials and soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation and for the country’s construction and defense.
Following the ceremony, the delegates visited individual graves to offer incense in tribute.
At the Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery, the delegation also paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes, former Party and State leaders, former leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, revolutionary veterans, and generals and officers of the armed forces.
hose who devoted their entire lives to national liberation and made outstanding contributions to the country's construction and defense. Then, the delegates visited individual graves to offer incense and express their gratitude.