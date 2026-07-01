Hidden risks behind cheap summer tour packages

During summer tourism peak season, countless advertisements promoting budget tour packages with enticing offers such as "massive discounts" and "limited-time deals” are everywhere.

However, behind these seemingly irresistible bargains may lie costly traps.

Steep discounts, high risks

Vietnamese travelers enjoy overseas tours organized by a reputable travel brand.

A few weeks ago, M.L., a resident of Trung My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, booked accommodation at a resort in Mui Ne through an online platform and transferred a deposit of VND2 million (US$76). However, immediately after receiving the payment, the seller disappeared and blocked all communication. Many other victims have lost VND5-7 million (US$190-US$266) after transferring money to fraudulent fan pages posing as legitimate travel service providers.

In reality, deposit scams involving tour bookings are nothing new, but they tend to resurface every summer as travel demand surges. Scammers create fake fan pages and websites or use names and logos that closely resemble those of reputable travel companies to gain customers' trust. Many travelers conduct transactions solely through social media, transferring part or even the full tour payment without verifying the seller's business license, contract, or legal status.

According to industry observations, even fan pages bearing verification badges may be fraudulent. Representatives of travel companies such as Vietravel and Hoa Binh said they regularly discover fake pages that misuse their brands to advertise heavily discounted tour packages. In many cases, customers only realize they have been scammed after transferring the money. The companies have repeatedly issued public warnings and coordinated with police to crack down on such fraudulent activities.

There are also operators offering low-priced tours that do not disappear after receiving payment but refuse to take responsibility when customers encounter problems during their trips. A travel company in Ho Chi Minh City said it had handled cases in which customers purchased overseas tours from an impersonating operator because the prices were significantly lower than the market rate.

During the trip, the traveler was involved in an accident and required hospitalization overseas, with medical expenses amounting to billions of Vietnamese dong. When the incident occurred, the tour operator disappeared completely and did not assist in dealing with the hospital, the insurance company, or Vietnam's diplomatic representative offices. In the end, the traveler's family had to cover the entire cost of treatment and arrange for their relative's return to Vietnam.

More recently, after conducting thorough research, N.T.X., a resident of Thu Duc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, canceled a Japan tour package priced at less than VND15 million (U$570), around 40 percent below the market rate. "The price was simply too low, which made me suspicious. After checking further, I found numerous complaints about the tour operator's service quality, so I decided to cancel the transaction," T.X. said.

Consumers urged not to judge by price alone

According to Mr. Pham Anh Vu, Deputy General Director of Viet Tourism, during the peak travel season, the prices of air tickets, hotel accommodation, transportation, and other travel services all rise in line with supply and demand. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that a tour priced 30-50 percent below the market rate can still maintain acceptable service quality. In the tourism industry, the principle that "you get what you pay for" still holds.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, noted that unusually cheap tour packages often come with reduced services, itinerary changes, lower-quality accommodation, additional surcharges, or inadequate support when unexpected incidents arise. More concerning is the increasingly sophisticated use of fake fan pages and websites impersonating reputable travel companies, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish genuine operators from fraudulent ones.

According to travel companies, the price of a tour package covers far more than airfares and hotel accommodation. It also includes operational costs, tour guides, travel insurance, destination support networks, and emergency response teams that assist travelers in the event of flight cancellations, lost passports, accidents, or natural disasters. These are essential value-added services that are often overlooked by consumers who compare tour packages based solely on price.

Experts advise travelers to carefully verify a tour operator's travel business license, business address, contract terms, cancellation and refund policies, and insurance coverage before making any payment. For online transactions, consumers should be wary of newly created fan pages, pages that frequently change their names, or sellers who request payments to personal bank accounts. They should also contact the company's hotline or office directly to verify the authenticity of any promotional offers before proceeding with a booking.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, since the beginning of the year, the department has received 54 complaints from residents concerning travel businesses, tourism contracts, vacation ownership sales, and other related issues. It has resolved 39 complaints and received 54 citizens for direct consultations.

In cases involving suspected violations or businesses that failed to cooperate during the investigation process, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism transferred seven case files related to vacation ownership activities and other cases showing signs of evading responsibility to the Ho Chi Minh City Police for further verification and handling in accordance with the law.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh