Da Lat night train showcases mountain city's charm
SGGPO
The Da Lat–Trai Mat railway night services provide a new experience for tourists to gain a better sense of Da Lat’s beauty at night.
Nearly a century after its inauguration, Da Lat Railway Station has been preserved almost in its original condition, serving as a distinctive cultural and tourism destination. The Da Lat–Trai Mat tourist railway, the "Da Lat Night Journey" program, along with art performances, local cuisine, and interactive cultural activities, continues to attract large numbers of visitors.
Travelers can choose from train departures between 7:50 a.m. and 8:20 p.m. from Da Lat Railway Station for the approximately 7-kilometer journey. Each one-way trip takes around 30 minutes, with a maximum speed of 15 kilometers per hour, providing ample time to take in the scenic landscapes along the route.
The nighttime tourist train services have diversified Da Lat's tourism offerings, helped stimulate the local night-time economy, and further promoted tourism in Da Lat–Lam Dong.