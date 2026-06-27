Da Lat night train showcases mountain city's charm

The Da Lat–Trai Mat railway night services provide a new experience for tourists to gain a better sense of Da Lat’s beauty at night.

Da Lat Railway Station

Nearly a century after its inauguration, Da Lat Railway Station has been preserved almost in its original condition, serving as a distinctive cultural and tourism destination. The Da Lat–Trai Mat tourist railway, the "Da Lat Night Journey" program, along with art performances, local cuisine, and interactive cultural activities, continues to attract large numbers of visitors.

Travelers can choose from train departures between 7:50 a.m. and 8:20 p.m. from Da Lat Railway Station for the approximately 7-kilometer journey. Each one-way trip takes around 30 minutes, with a maximum speed of 15 kilometers per hour, providing ample time to take in the scenic landscapes along the route.

The nighttime tourist train services have diversified Da Lat's tourism offerings, helped stimulate the local night-time economy, and further promoted tourism in Da Lat–Lam Dong.

Evening tourist trains attract large numbers of visitors.

In the evening, passengers can also enjoy live musical performances aboard the tourist trains.

The train passes through residential neighborhoods and food destinations on the outskirts of Da Lat

Train carriages bearing the nostalgic "DALAT PLATEAU RAILROAD" emblem.

The train stops at Trai Mat Station in Xuan Truong - Da Lat Ward before the locomotive is switched for the return journey.

Da Lat Railway Station has been recognized as a national historical and cultural relic.

A screening room inside Da Lat Railway Station helps visitors learn about the history and development of the former Thap Cham–Da Lat railway.

Da Lat Railway Station

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh