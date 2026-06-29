Chinese, Portuguese teams enter DIFF 2026’s final round

Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Co., Ltd. of China and Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal have secured places in the grand final of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, scheduled for the evening of July 11.

The Chinese team's fireworks performance during the opening night

The two finalists were selected based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including concept and thematic coherence, creativity, pyrotechnic effects, synchronization between the musical score and the fireworks display, the quality of the finale, and the overall emotional impact of their performances.

Defending DIFF 2025 champion Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Co., Ltd. of China reaffirmed its world-class reputation with "The Oriental Flower," a performance that showcased exceptional technical precision, grand scale, and masterful storytelling through light.

Meanwhile, Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal captivated audiences with a poetic performance distinguished by European artistic flair. During the competition night, themed "Vision," the team created a striking fireworks display depicting Vietnam's iconic bamboo groves, accompanied by the song "Dong Mau Lac Hong" (The Bloodline of Lac Hong), delivering a deeply moving and memorable experience for spectators.

The Portuguese team's fireworks performance

According to the organizing committee, the DIFF 2026 championship title carries a cash prize of US$20,000, along with a trophy and a certificate, while the runner-up will receive US$10,000.

In addition, the "Audience Favorite" award, determined by public vote, is valued at US$5,000. This year's festival also introduces two new accolades, the "Creativity Award" and the "Promising Team Award," each carrying a cash prize of US$5,000.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh