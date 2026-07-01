Railway company cuts passenger fares for summer travel

The railway operator has reduced ticket prices by 10 percent on several passenger train services from July 1 through August 16, citing lower fuel costs and efforts to ease travel expenses during the peak summer season.

Passengers line up to board the train. (Photo: Van Thieu)

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company announced on the morning of July 1 that the fare reduction applies to SE trains operating on the North-South route, SNT1, SNT2, SNT4 and SNT5 trains on the Ho Chi Minh City-Nha Trang route, and selected carriages on NA1 and NA2 services between Hanoi and Vinh.

Under the program, passengers traveling on SE trains will receive discounts ranging from VND110,000 to VND280,000 per ticket, depending on the seat or berth type.

On the Ho Chi Minh City-Nha Trang route, discounts range from VND70,000 to VND160,000 per ticket.

For the Hanoi-Vinh route, four-berth sleeper compartments on NA1 and NA2 trains are discounted by VND50,000 to VND80,000 per ticket.

In addition, six-berth sleeper compartments on NA1 departing every Thursday and Friday, as well as on NA2 departing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, are also included in the fare reduction program.

The discounts apply to train departures between July 1 and August 16, coinciding with the peak summer travel season and helping passengers reduce transportation costs.

A representative of Railway Transport Joint Stock Company said the fare adjustment was made possible by lower operating input costs and supports the Government's policy of reviewing and adjusting the prices of goods and services in line with declining fuel prices. The measure is intended to share the benefits of lower costs with consumers while contributing to inflation control.

Alongside the fare reductions, the railway operator said it will continue improving service quality and onboard amenities to better meet travel demand during the summer holiday period and other upcoming peak travel seasons.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan