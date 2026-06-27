Tourist attraction Eo Gio reduces admission fee after complaints

The operator of Eo Gio tourist attraction in Quy Nhon Dong Ward, Gia Lai Province, has lowered its admission fee to VND30,000 (US$1.14) per visitor.

According to Pham Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Finance, the new price is more appropriate for the attraction. Since winning the auction for the site's management and operation, the company has invested in upgrading several facilities, renovating parts of the site and increasing staffing to improve visitor services.

Eo Gio tourist attraction has increased its admission fee from VND22,000 to VND30,000 per visitor

The operator had previously raised admission fees to between VND40,000 (US$1.5) and VND50,000 (US$1.9) per visitor, prompting strong public criticism and complaints from tourists over the sharp increase. He added that the department will continue to monitor the site's investment, operations and ticket pricing to ensure admission fees remain reasonable and reflect the quality of services provided at Eo Gio.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP), many visitors were surprised when Eo Gio's admission fee was increased up to VND50,000 (US$1.9) per visitor. Under a promotional 20 percent discount, visitors were charged VND40,000 (US$1.5) per ticket.

Many tourists were previously surprised after admission fees at Eo Gio tourist attraction more than doubled.

According to visitors, Eo Gio offers limited tourism services and experiences, and parts of the site have deteriorated without repair or upgrade. As a result, they believe the increased admission fee is disproportionate to the quality of the facilities and services.

The People's Committee of Quy Nhon Dong Ward said that Star Hanoi Real Estate Joint Stock Company won the auction to manage and operate the Eo Gio tourist attraction from June 1, 2026.

The company subsequently announced that admission fees would increase from VND22,000 (US$0.83) to VND50,000 (US$1.9) per visitor starting June 15.

New sunshades, benches and other visitor amenities have been installed at several locations throughout Eo Gio.

On June 19, the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Finance recommended that the provincial People's Committee require the company to maintain the existing ticket price until major investment projects are completed and new tourism products and services are introduced. The department also urged the operator to establish a pricing roadmap aligned with its investment progress and to publicly disclose any future fare adjustments to ensure they reflect service quality.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong