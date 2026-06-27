Tourist attraction Eo Gio reduces admission fee after complaints

According to Pham Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Finance, the new price is more appropriate for the attraction. Since winning the auction for the site's management and operation, the company has invested in upgrading several facilities, renovating parts of the site and increasing staffing to improve visitor services.
The operator had previously raised admission fees to between VND40,000 (US$1.5) and VND50,000 (US$1.9) per visitor, prompting strong public criticism and complaints from tourists over the sharp increase. He added that the department will continue to monitor the site's investment, operations and ticket pricing to ensure admission fees remain reasonable and reflect the quality of services provided at Eo Gio.
As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP), many visitors were surprised when Eo Gio's admission fee was increased up to VND50,000 (US$1.9) per visitor. Under a promotional 20 percent discount, visitors were charged VND40,000 (US$1.5) per ticket.
According to visitors, Eo Gio offers limited tourism services and experiences, and parts of the site have deteriorated without repair or upgrade. As a result, they believe the increased admission fee is disproportionate to the quality of the facilities and services.
The People's Committee of Quy Nhon Dong Ward said that Star Hanoi Real Estate Joint Stock Company won the auction to manage and operate the Eo Gio tourist attraction from June 1, 2026.
The company subsequently announced that admission fees would increase from VND22,000 (US$0.83) to VND50,000 (US$1.9) per visitor starting June 15.
On June 19, the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Finance recommended that the provincial People's Committee require the company to maintain the existing ticket price until major investment projects are completed and new tourism products and services are introduced. The department also urged the operator to establish a pricing roadmap aligned with its investment progress and to publicly disclose any future fare adjustments to ensure they reflect service quality.