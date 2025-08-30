Design competition for key overpasses, interchanges in HCMC launched

The architectural design competition for key overpasses, interchanges in Ho Chi Minh City has been launched by the municipal People's Committee.

Overpass construction aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta provinces. (Photo: SGGP)

These components are part of component project 3, including upgrading and expanding National Highway 1, stretching from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the border of Tay Ninh Province (now Le Kha Phieu Street).

The project is being implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model, through a build–operate–transfer (BOT) contract.

On August 29, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, signed a decision approving the plan to launch an architectural design competition for the Kinh Duong Vuong overpass, Binh Dien Bridge, and various components at the Binh Thuan interchange.

Organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the competition covers a study area spanning Tan Tao and An Lac wards, as well as Tan Nhut and Binh Chanh communes. Key components include Kinh Duong Vuong Overpass, featuring a four-lane structure covering approximately 6.24 hectares; new bridge structures over Cho Dem River, spanning a total of over 8 hectares in area; and Binh Thuan Interchange, featuring an expansion of two existing overpasses along National Highway 1 and construction of two underpasses and two pedestrian overpasses, with a total area exceeding 13 hectares.

The competition aims to select the optimal and modern architectural design that is both feasible and distinctive, serving as a landmark for the southern gateway of the city. It is open to a wide range of participants, with no limit on the number of entrants, and invites domestic and international design consulting firms with proven expertise in architecture, urban planning, and transportation.

The competition is expected to last approximately 65 days from the date of plan approval. The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has mandated that the selection process be conducted with utmost objectivity and transparency, strictly adhering to regulations. This competition is regarded as a crucial step in developing a modern transportation infrastructure system to meet the city’s socio-economic development needs in the coming years.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh