Deputy Minister of Home Affairs visits policy beneficiary families in Can Gio

A working delegation of the Ministry of Home Affairs visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City on July 7 morning.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang led the delegation to extend greetings and wishes for good health to the policy beneficiary families, war invalids and families of revolutionary contributors on the occasion of the upcoming 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

During the visit, Deputy Minister Vu Chien Thang expressed his deep gratitude to the people and previous generations who sacrificed for the country's independence and contributed to the country’s development.

Besides, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs also expected that policy beneficiary families, war invalids and revolutionary contributors would continue encouraging their descendants to follow the family tradition of building happy families as well as contributing to the development of their locality and the country.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang offers gifts to policy beneficiary families in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Tam)

The working delegation of the Ministry of Home Affairs offered 100 gifts to policy beneficiary families in Can Thanh Town and Long Hoa Commune, Can Gio District.

These gifts partially encouraged policy-beneficiary families to overcome difficulties and join socio-economic development.

Earlier, on the same day, the Ministry of Home Affairs delegation arrived at the Rung Sac Martyrs Cemetery in Can Gio District to lay wreaths and offer incense to commemorate heroic martyrs.

Can Gio District has had 1,629 cases enjoying preferential policies for people with meritorious services to the revolutionary. There are 1,214 graves of martyrs at the Rung Sac Martyrs Cemetery. The district has 2,226 poor households and 2,690 near-poor households.

Related News Vice President visits revolutionary contributors in Quang Tri Province

By Thanh Tam, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong