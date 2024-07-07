National

Vice President visits revolutionary contributors in Quang Tri Province

SGGP

A working delegation led by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited several significant sites and revolutionary contributors in the Central province of Quang Tri on the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

x.jpg
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits and encourages veterans in Quang Tri Province.

The delegates laid wreaths and offered incense to commemorate martyrs at the Road 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery, the Truong Son National Military Cemetery and Quang Tri Ancient Citadel.

The delegation paid a visit to the memorial area of late Party General Secretary Le Duan in Trieu Thanh Commune, Trieu Phong District.

On the same day, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan also visited and presented gifts to heroic Vietnamese mother Le Thi Mot whose husband and son were martyrs.

She also visited the family of Nguyen Long Khiem, the son of a martyr residing in Ward 1, Dong Ha City; and granted 60 gifts to policy beneficiary families, heroic Vietnamese mothers, families of revolutionary contributors and poor households in Trieu Phong District.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

memorial area of late Party General Secretary Le Duan War Invalids and Martyrs Day Road 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery the Truong Son National Military Cemetery Quang Tri Ancient Citadel policy beneficiary families

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn