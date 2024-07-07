Vice President visits revolutionary contributors in Quang Tri Province

A working delegation led by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited several significant sites and revolutionary contributors in the Central province of Quang Tri on the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits and encourages veterans in Quang Tri Province.

The delegates laid wreaths and offered incense to commemorate martyrs at the Road 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery, the Truong Son National Military Cemetery and Quang Tri Ancient Citadel.

The delegation paid a visit to the memorial area of late Party General Secretary Le Duan in Trieu Thanh Commune, Trieu Phong District.

On the same day, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan also visited and presented gifts to heroic Vietnamese mother Le Thi Mot whose husband and son were martyrs.

She also visited the family of Nguyen Long Khiem, the son of a martyr residing in Ward 1, Dong Ha City; and granted 60 gifts to policy beneficiary families, heroic Vietnamese mothers, families of revolutionary contributors and poor households in Trieu Phong District.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong