Density of PM2.5 fine dust in Hanoi high owing to pollution

The AirVisual app, whose data yesterday indicated that the capital city of Hanoi ranked first among the most air-polluted cities in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of purple, over 200, very unhealthy.

The sky in Hanoi has been covered with dense fog and fine dust from the early morning until noon.

Through observation, the sky in Hanoi has been covered with dense fog and fine dust from the early morning until afternoon, even many buildings have been hidden behind thick layers of fog and fine dust.

Along with a very high AQI value, the concentration of PM2.5 fine dust in the city is many times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and exceeded Vietnam’s standard on the safe threshold for PM2. 5, below 50 micrograms per one cubic meter of air.

Diesel exhaust, traffic pollution, construction and other sources of pollution have gathered at the ground, making the atmosphere hazy and harming the residents’ health.

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, the climate in the Northern region tends to warm up with an average temperature of 29 degrees Celsius at noon due to the weakened cold air.

However, the temperature difference between daytime and nighttime continues to cause a concentration of fog in the early morning.

From December 17, the Northern region is expected to suffer from a cold wave.

By Khanh Nguyen, Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong