The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital city of Hanoi reached 182 on December 4, the city was ranked third among the ten most polluted cities in the world by Air Visual.

In the early morning, the air quality in Hanoi has reached at 182, very unhealthy level.

The air quality monitoring facility AirVisual recorded that the air quality in Hanoi has been indexed at very unhealthy level with a thick plume of smoke and dust pollution on December 3.

The air pollution reason in several days recently was due to weather changes leading to condensed fine dust emission and smoke from vehicle exhaust.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong