Lang Son, Da Lat experience severe flooding due to heavy rainfall

On yesterday afternoon, the Northern Province of Lang Son experienced heavy rainfall lasting several hours, causing flooding of 0.5m to 1m on multiple roads in central Lang Son City.

A motorcycle in Lang Son Province is submerged in the rainwater.

Traffic came to a standstill with numerous vehicles stalled. Small traders had to close their stalls temporarily, with goods damaged by water. Flooding affected areas around Gieng Vuong market and low-lying roads. The Vrain automatic rain gauge recorded 73.4mm of rainfall in Van Ninh. The Lang Son Provincial Hydrometeorological Station issued warnings for flooding in low-lying and urban areas.

Tragically, on the same day, amidst heavy rainfall, a woman in her 40s, who owned a stall selling dried agricultural products in area C3 of Gieng Vuong market in Lang Son City, was electrocuted after plugging an electric fan into a waterlogged outlet. Although she was rushed to the emergency room, the victim unfortunately passed away.



On yesterday afternoon and evening, many other places in the Northern region also had rain and wind such as Bac Giang (70.2mm), Thai Nguyen (80mm), Hai Duong (82.6mm), Son La (116mm) and Dien Bien (185.6mm).

In the Southern region, data collected by Vrainsh owed that numerous areas experienced thunderstorms on the afternoon of June 16, including Ho Chi Minh City. Certain locations received significant rainfall, such as Lam Dong with 107.4mm, Dak Nong with 80.4mm, Tien Giang with 56.6mm, Can Tho with 45.8mm, Soc Trang with 39.8mm, and Hau Giang with 23.6mm. It is anticipated that thunderstorms will persist in the afternoons on June 17 and 18 across the region.

Yesterday afternoon, in Lam Dong Province's Da Lat City, a heavy downpour persisted for over an hour, resulting in significant flooding on numerous roads, with water spilling into homes and disrupting traffic. The most severely affected roads were located in the central part of Da Lat City, including Phan Dinh Phung, To Ngoc Van, Hai Thuong, Hoang Dieu, Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Nguyen An Ninh, and Yet Kieu.

Rainwater from upstream led to an overwhelmed drainage system that was unable to clear the water in a timely manner. Phan Dinh Phung Street experienced the worst flooding in Da Lat City, with water levels rising nearly one meter, inundating dozens of houses and shops along both sides of the street. This street is known as the busiest commercial area in Da Lat City, where many residents' belongings and vehicles were submerged.

A similar scenario unfolded on Hai Thuong Street, where numerous vehicles stalled due to water damage, compelling many individuals to seek alternative routes.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong