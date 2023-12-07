Weather

18 flights unable to take off, land at Noi Bai Airport due to dense fog

Defense fog affected the visibility and flight schedules at Noi Bai International Airport on December 7.

Many flights are unable to take off, land at Noi Bai Airport due to dense fog.

Particularly, seven flights scheduled to land at Noi Bai airport were forced to divert to another airport. Besides, 11 domestic flights departing from Noi Bai airport were also delayed.

From 7:55 a.m. on December 7, flights can take off and land normally as fog has mostly cleared. However, other flights during the day are likely to be delayed due to adjustment of flight times.

A representative of Noi Bai International Airport said that flights were delayed owing to dense fog, aiming to ensure absolute safety for flights.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

