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Quang Ngai intensifies efforts to recover, identify martyrs' remains

SGGPO

Authorities in Quang Ngai Province have intensified efforts to locate, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers under the nationwide 500-day campaign.

The Standing Committee of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee worked with the provincial People's Committee on July 13 to review the progress of the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains.

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The working session between the Standing Committee of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee and the provincial People's Committee. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

According to the Quang Ngai Provincial Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515), agencies participating in the nationwide 500-day campaign have coordinated with local authorities and relevant units to conduct eight rounds of surveys and verification in seven locations where information about martyrs and their burial sites had been reported.

The committee also directed in-depth investigations at three locations suspected of containing mass graves of fallen soldiers.

At the Truong Chinh Street site in Dak Cam and Kon Tum wards, following a workshop to verify information on a suspected mass grave, the steering committee mobilized the equivalent of 1,079 workdays. Search teams excavated, refilled and screened approximately 3,519 cubic meters of soil and rock, completed inspections at all sites identified during the workshop and expanded surveys to additional areas based on newly received information.

As a result, the teams recovered three sets of martyrs' remains, all of which retained bone samples suitable for DNA analysis.

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Quang Ngai Provincial Party Secretary Ho Van Nien presents gifts to encourage members of Team K53 during their search and recovery mission. Photo: Van Tuyen

For overseas operations during the 2025–2026 dry season, the steering committee worked closely with special task forces in the Lao provinces of Attapeu, Sekong and Champasak, as well as the Cambodian province of Ratanakiri, to search for and recover the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts who died during different periods of service.

The joint operations recovered 16 sets of martyrs' remains. At the end of the dry season, the remains were repatriated to Vietnam, where memorial, funeral and burial ceremonies were held.

Regarding DNA identification, as of July 11, search teams had collected biological samples from 1,139 graves at 28 martyrs' cemeteries across the province. Of these, 927 samples met the required standards for DNA testing.

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Quang Ngai Provincial Party Secretary Ho Van Nien addresses the working session. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Addressing the working session, Quang Ngai Provincial Party Secretary Ho Van Nien urged local Party committees and authorities to continue gathering information on potential burial sites.

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A trench along Truong Chinh Street is excavated to search for martyrs' remains. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

He urged local authorities to gather and verify all information on potential burial sites and forward it to the standing office of Steering Committee 515 for assessment and subsequent search operations.

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By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

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