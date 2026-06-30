National

Dong Nai repatriates remains of fallen soldiers from Cambodia

SGGPO

Authorities in Dong Nai City held a ceremony to receive the remains of Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia, along with Team K72 responsible for their recovery.

The ceremony took place at Hoa Lu International Border Gate, Loc Tan and Loc Thanh communes, Dong Nai City on June 30.

The ceremony was organized by the Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains of Dong Nai City (Steering Committee 515).

3-20260630101715-6771-9522.jpg
Team K72 carefully repatriates martyrs’ remains to the homeland.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thi Hoang, Vice Chairwoman of the Dong Nai City People’s Committee and Head of Steering Committee 515, commended members of Team K72 for overcoming difficulties and successfully completing their mission in Cambodia.

During the 25th search and recovery operation for the 2025–2026 dry season, Team K72 carried out effective public outreach and diplomatic coordination, successfully recovering and repatriating 62 sets of remains of fallen soldiers back to Vietnam.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoang urged the municipal Military Command, the standing agency of Steering Committee 515, and relevant units to continue raising awareness that the mission of searching for and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts is a sacred responsibility to previous generations.

Following the reception ceremony, the remains were transferred to Binh Phuoc Martyrs’ Cemetery to await a memorial service and reburial in line with regulations.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

war remains repatriation Dong Nai Province Team K72 fallen soldiers Steering Committee 515 Hoa Lu International Border Gate Martyrs’ Cemetery search and recovery operations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn