Dong Nai repatriates remains of fallen soldiers from Cambodia

Authorities in Dong Nai City held a ceremony to receive the remains of Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia, along with Team K72 responsible for their recovery.

The ceremony took place at Hoa Lu International Border Gate, Loc Tan and Loc Thanh communes, Dong Nai City on June 30.

The ceremony was organized by the Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains of Dong Nai City (Steering Committee 515).

Team K72 carefully repatriates martyrs’ remains to the homeland.



Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thi Hoang, Vice Chairwoman of the Dong Nai City People’s Committee and Head of Steering Committee 515, commended members of Team K72 for overcoming difficulties and successfully completing their mission in Cambodia.

During the 25th search and recovery operation for the 2025–2026 dry season, Team K72 carried out effective public outreach and diplomatic coordination, successfully recovering and repatriating 62 sets of remains of fallen soldiers back to Vietnam.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoang urged the municipal Military Command, the standing agency of Steering Committee 515, and relevant units to continue raising awareness that the mission of searching for and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts is a sacred responsibility to previous generations.

Following the reception ceremony, the remains were transferred to Binh Phuoc Martyrs’ Cemetery to await a memorial service and reburial in line with regulations.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong