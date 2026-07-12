Lam Dong emerges as hub for plant tissue culture in high-tech agriculture
SGGPO
Plant tissue culture (in vitro) has become a key driver of Lam Dong's high-tech agricultural sector, providing the foundation for large-scale production of high-quality, disease-free seedlings.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, Lam Dong is home to 46 tissue culture laboratories equipped with 647 specialized laminar flow cabinets, most of them located in Da Lat. Together, these facilities produce more than 74 million seedlings annually, including over 40 million destined for export markets.
Far more than a propagation technique, tissue culture has become an essential component of the province's high-tech agricultural value chain. The entire process is carried out in sterile laboratory conditions using modern equipment and strict quality control procedures.
Selected plant tissue samples undergo multiple stages of shoot multiplication, root development and acclimatization before being transferred to nurseries for further growth. Major crops propagated through tissue culture include vegetables, strawberries, chrysanthemums, ornamental flowers, sweet potatoes and pineapples.
The technology enables the rapid multiplication of planting materials on a commercial scale while ensuring consistent quality, high survival rates and strong adaptability once transplanted into production.
Advances in tissue culture have helped establish Lam Dong as one of Vietnam's leading centers for high-tech seedling production, strengthening the competitiveness of the province's vegetable and flower export industries.
Lam Dong currently has more than 107,000 hectares of high-tech agricultural production, including 1,200 hectares dedicated to smart agriculture.
For the 2026–2030 period, the province has identified plant tissue culture as a strategic priority. Authorities aim to increase annual production capacity to more than 120 million seedlings, with a focus on high-quality flower and vegetable varieties.