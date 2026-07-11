Top leader requests innovation in working methods to ensure proactive security

The Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on July 11 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the People's Security Force (July 12, 1946-2026).

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony also aims to receive the Gold Star Order, a prestigious award bestowed by the Party and the State.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a speech at the ceremony, which also saw the presence of former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Politburo members, former Prime Ministers Nguyen Tan Dung and Pham Minh Chinh; former Politburo members, former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and Politburo member, Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam warmly congratulated and commended the outstanding achievements and significant contributions of the People's Security Force to the cause of national security protection and the building and safeguarding of the Fatherland.

He noted that the world is experiencing serious changes and instability. National security protection is facing very new challenges. Besides traditional and non-traditional security threats, comprehensive threats are increasingly present. The rapid development of science and technology, especially artificial intelligence and quantum technology, is fundamentally changing the content of security as well as the tactics and strategies for protecting security. Domestically, in addition to the four threats that the Party has identified that have not been completely eradicated, some aspects are becoming more complex.

To fulfill the great responsibilities in the new revolutionary period, the top leader proposed unifying the perception of the national security mindset and national security protection today, thereby decisively innovating measures, consolidating the defence posture, and excellently completing assigned tasks.

According to the General Secretary and President, security in the new era must be extremely proactive and vigilant, absolutely not losing complacency. It is not only about protecting the Party, the State, the people, the regime, institutions, and national sovereignty from threats, but must also extend to protecting the constituent elements of national competitiveness and development, ensuring the stable operation of the entire economic, social, and technological system; with regime security and governing security being crucial, human security and social trust being central to all security policies. Protecting security in the new era closely combines tradition with modernity to prevent risks from spiraling out of control, to prevent crises from spreading and becoming strategic losses, and to seize every opportunity to turn "danger" into "opportunity" whenever possible.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Therefore, the People's Security Force needs to unify its perception, promote its crucial, core, and frontline role in advising and organising the implementation of the National Security Strategy in the new situation, urgently innovate working methods, actively apply scientific and technological advances, and adjust plans and strategies to ensure proactive security in all situations, the top leader stressed.

Proactively responding to new forms of national security threats

The General Secretary and President requested expanding the scope of security protection according to the principle of "security follows development," firmly protecting security in new spaces and fields, and proactively responding to new forms of national security threats.

It is necessary to organise appropriate forces and measures to expand security protection across all sectors, ensuring firm security in new areas, while maximising development and enhancing the country's resilience, and simultaneously repelling all threats and challenges, he said.

General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised the need to focus on protecting cultural and ideological security, information and communication security, cybersecurity, data security, technological security, economic security, and worker security, while preventing cyber warfare, cognitive warfare, and information warfare. It is a must to effectively gather intelligence and provide early and proactive advice on complicated potential threats, repelling new forms of national security breaches, while proactively preparing resources, conditions, and plans for effective response, he noted.

According to the General Secretary and President, particular emphasis should be placed on combating espionage and subversive activities, innovating mindset and methods, and resolutely dealing with internal spies and key subversive and opposition elements, including those from outside the territorial borders.

He asked the force to lead the way in social welfare work to address the root causes of complicated security issues. External and internal security must be consistently monitored on the ground, in cyberspace, digital space, and international relations, the top leader noted.

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that building a revolutionary, professional, elite, and modern people's security force, that is "most disciplined - most loyal - closest to the people," is the core of national security protection in the new era.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam affixes the Gold Star Order to the traditional flag of the People's Security Force. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, General Secretary and President To Lam awarded the Gold Star Order to the People's Security Force under the Ministry of Public Security for their great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

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