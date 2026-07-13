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HCMC rolls out free martyrs' portrait restoration program

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command has partnered with the City Public Security Department to launch a free portrait restoration program for relatives of martyrs and policy beneficiary families across the city.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to honor those who sacrificed for the nation while promoting the application of science, technology and digital transformation in implementing social welfare policies.

It also supports the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains, in preparation for the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2027).

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HCMC launches free photo restoration program for martyrs' families.

Supported by 20 volunteers from the Teamlee photo restoration group, the program will restore, digitize and preserve martyrs' portraits that have been damaged by age, including those that are faded, blurred, torn, or discolored.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command and the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department have encouraged relatives of martyrs and eligible policy beneficiary families wishing to participate to contact the Military Command of their commune, ward, or special zone for registration guidance and photo submission.

Families may submit printed photographs, scanned copies, or digital images. Any original photographs received will be carefully handled, preserved, and returned in compliance with regulations.

Upon completion, each family will receive, free of charge, both a restored digital image file and a printed portrait for preservation, ancestral worship, or other personal use.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

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HCMC High Command Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department martyrs' portraits photo restoration digital preservation War Invalids and Martyrs Day Teamlee policy beneficiary families

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