General Nguyen Trong Nghia pays tribute to late Party General Secretary, martyrs

The ceremony was attended by a delegation of senior leaders from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army.
It was presided over by General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission's Standing Board, and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army.
Also attending the ceremony were Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, head of the city's Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains.
The event also saw the presence of representatives of the Office of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains; senior officials from functional agencies under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army; commanders of Military Region 7, Army Corps 34, and the Ho Chi Minh City Command; and leaders of Hoa Hung Ward and officers and soldiers of the city's armed forces.
The delegation solemnly laid flowers and offered incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu and the nation's fallen heroes. In a reverent atmosphere, the delegates expressed their profound gratitude to the nation's distinguished sons and daughters, who devoted their youth, fought with unwavering courage, and made the ultimate sacrifice on battlefields across the country in the struggle for national independence and freedom.