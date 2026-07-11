General Nguyen Trong Nghia pays tribute to late Party General Secretary, martyrs

A flower- and incense-offering ceremony in memory of late Party General Secretary Tran Phu and heroic martyrs was held at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.

Delegates attend the flower- and incense-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was attended by a delegation of senior leaders from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army.

It was presided over by General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission's Standing Board, and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Also attending the ceremony were Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, head of the city's Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains.

The event also saw the presence of representatives of the Office of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains; senior officials from functional agencies under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army; commanders of Military Region 7, Army Corps 34, and the Ho Chi Minh City Command; and leaders of Hoa Hung Ward and officers and soldiers of the city's armed forces.

The delegation solemnly laid flowers and offered incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu and the nation's fallen heroes. In a reverent atmosphere, the delegates expressed their profound gratitude to the nation's distinguished sons and daughters, who devoted their youth, fought with unwavering courage, and made the ultimate sacrifice on battlefields across the country in the struggle for national independence and freedom.

The delegation lays flowers at the monument to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia and delegates offer incense at the monument to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia offers incense in tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial Stele. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong offers incense at the Martyrs' Memorial Stele. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia offers incense at the memorial stele honoring the heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives during the 1968 Tet Offensive and General Uprising. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong offers incense at the memorial stele honoring the heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives during the 1968 Tet Offensive and General Uprising. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia and delegates visit the Martyrs' Memorial Stele. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh