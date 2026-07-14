Vietnam designates October 15 as National Digital Citizen Day

Under the Government's Resolution No. 66.22/2026/NQ-CP on digital citizen development, October 15 has been designated as National Digital Citizen Day.

Under the resolution, which will take effect from August 15, 2026, to February 28, 2027, eligible beneficiaries are Vietnamese citizens who hold a Level 2 electronic identification (eID) account meeting the prescribed requirements. They will be entitled to exemptions or reductions in fees when accessing online public services, along with other incentives provided by law.

The resolution grants fee waivers or reductions to citizens who integrate five basic categories of personal information and documents into the VNeID application and complete eligible administrative procedures specified in the accompanying appendices.

For example, citizens who successfully integrate their vehicle registration certificate and the five required categories of information into VNeID, then apply online to register, renew, replace or temporarily register a vehicle, will be exempt from vehicle registration and license plate issuance fees.

Citizens using a Level 2 eID account who have completed the required data integration and apply online to renew or replace their citizen identification card will also be exempt from the corresponding issuance fees.

The resolution also introduces a 10-percent reduction in the registration fee for transferred houses and land when ownership or land-use rights are registered electronically. The incentive is available once per year, with the discount capped at five times the statutory base salary, for eligible citizens who file and pay the fee online and meet the specified digital integration requirements.

In addition, elderly people, persons with disabilities, ethnic minority groups and other eligible beneficiaries entitled to preferential treatment under existing laws will receive the highest level of incentives available.

Each citizen's eligibility for government incentives will be displayed on the national digital identification application and linked to their electronic identity account.

Notably, the resolution officially designates October 15 each year as Vietnam's National Digital Citizen Day.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong