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Government eases threshold for electricity retail price adjustments

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The Government has revised its electricity pricing rules, allowing the state utility to adjust average retail electricity prices for smaller increases while strengthening government oversight under a new decree that took effect on July 9.

The Vietnamese Government has issued Decree No. 278/2026/ND-CP, amending and supplementing several provisions of Decree No. 72/2025/ND-CP on the mechanism and timing for adjusting the average retail electricity price.

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Electricity workers in Ho Chi Minh City inspect electrical safety. (Photo: Viet Hoa)

Under the new regulations, if the calculated average retail electricity price decreases by less than 1 percent or increases by less than 2 percent compared with the current average retail electricity price, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) must report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade that no price adjustment will be made and submit the relevant documentation to the ministry for inspection and oversight.

If the calculated average retail electricity price decreases by 1 percent or more compared with the current average retail electricity price, or if it needs to increase by between 2 percent and less than 5 percent, EVN must prepare a pricing plan and submit it to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which will review, verify, and make comments.

Within 15 working days of receiving a complete application from EVN, the Ministry of Industry and Trade must provide written comments on the electricity price calculation. Based on the Ministry's review, EVN will decide whether to reduce or increase the average retail electricity price. Within five working days of implementing the adjustment, EVN must report the change to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for inspection and oversight.

The decree also stipulates that if the average retail electricity price is reduced but EVN fails to make the adjustment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for requiring EVN to lower the price. EVN must comply with the ministry's directive.

The decree took effect on July 9, 2026.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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retail electricity price Vietnam Electricity (EVN) price adjustment

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