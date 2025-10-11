Danish world-renowned Jazz pianist to perform in HCMC

The jazz concert titled IMMERSED, featuring performances by internationally acclaimed artists alongside leading Vietnamese musicians, including Danish jazz pianist Niels Lan Doky, will take place on November 15 at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the press conference of the concert (Photo: SGGP)

Recognized as one of the pioneers of modern European jazz, world-renowned Danish jazz pianist Sir Niels Lan Dok has captivated audiences worldwide with performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall (the US), Royal Albert Hall (UK), Blue Note (Japan), and numerous international music festivals.

Danish jazz pianist, composer and producer Niels Lan Doky’s return to Vietnam after nearly two decades is not only a significant artistic event but also a deeply personal journey, a return to his roots, as he is of Vietnamese descent.

Performing in a jazz trio alongside two other renowned musicians, American bassist Felix Pastorius and Danish drummer Jonas Johansen, Lan Doky will take the audience on an evocative journey through the many shades of contemporary jazz that is vibrant, soulful, and deeply romantic.

Danish jazz pianist Niels Lan Doky

A highlight of the evening will be the unique collaborations between Sir Niels Lan Doky and Vietnam’s most celebrated artists, including People’s Artist Thanh Lam, singer Ha Tran, saxophonist Quyen Thien Dac, and others who have left a strong imprint on Vietnamese music by both preserving its cultural essence and innovating to meet the global stage.

This artistic convergence promises to create a rich, multidimensional musical experience, a space where the spirit of international jazz meets the contemporary pulse of Vietnamese folk traditions in a high-level, spontaneous musical dialogue that is both harmonious and inspiring.

Jazz Concert IMMERSED not only brings together world-class artists but is also led by some of Vietnam’s most respected creative minds in the performing arts. The concert is directed by acclaimed stage director Pham Hoang Nam, with musician Quoc Trung serving as music director. All performance costumes will be exclusively designed by fashion designer Tom Trandt.

According to director Pham Hoang Nam, the stage for IMMERSED is not merely a venue for performance; it is a space for storytelling. Audiences can expect many surprises, including a groundbreaking moment where international jazz artists will, for the first time, incorporate traditional Vietnamese instruments into their performance.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh