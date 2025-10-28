National

Hillside collapse cuts off five hamlets in Quang Ngai

SGGPO

A massive landslide struck Ngoc Linh Commune in Quang Ngai Province early on October 28, cutting off all access to five hamlets and isolating nearly 700 residents.

The landslide-affected area
The landslide-affected area

A leader of the Ngoc Linh Commune Party Committee in Quang Ngai Province reported that a powerful explosion was heard in a mountainous area of Ngoc Nang Hamlet, followed by a massive landslide that swept away part of a hillside onto the Moi Village road at around 1 a.m. on October 28. The incident completely cut off the main traffic route connecting five hamlets, leaving them entirely isolated.

Major landslide site
Major landslide site

The landslide spanned nearly a kilometer from the first to the last collapse point, with an average width of 50 to 100 meters. Thousands of cubic meters of soil and rock were dislodged, burying portions of farmland and property. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, erected warning signs, and prohibited access due to the continued risk of further collapse. The five isolated hamlets, namely Ngoc Nang, Ngoc Lang, Xa Ua, Tu Rang, and Mo Po, comprise about 300 households with nearly 700 residents.

9b54e597150c9852c11d-6012-7957.jpg.jpg
Water levels in rivers and streams across Ngoc Linh Commune have risen sharply, affecting local residents.

According to Mr. A Phuong, Secretary of the Ngoc Linh Commune Party Committee, all access routes to these hamlets have been cut off, raising concerns that residents may face food shortages in the coming days. The commune is considering allocating emergency funds to purchase essential supplies while mobilizing able-bodied individuals to carry goods across the landslide area to deliver aid to stranded households.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Quang Ngai Province hillside collapse Ngoc Linh Commune

