Naval Region 2 partners with localities on sea, island communication initiatives

Naval Region 2 Command, together with the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, several localities hosted a conference to review coordination on communication activities related to seas and islands.

Naval Region 2 signs coordination agreements with agencies and units.

At the December 9 conference, the sides reviewed the results of numerous programs, such as communications on maritime human resources; implementation of the program featuring the Vietnam People's Navy, which served as a vital source of support for fishermen; and activities of the “Vietnam Navy in the heart of the people” program during the 2022–2030 period.

Attending the conference were Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Ms. Le Thi Thuy, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The conference also discussed and proposed various measures to strengthen coordination in information sharing and to unify communication content for the coming period.

At the conference, Naval Region 2 signed coordination agreements on communication work with agencies and units for the 2026–2030 period.

In her remarks at the conference, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thi Thuy praised the efforts of Naval Region 2 in cooperating with localities to provide information about the sea and islands, protect sovereignty over the waters and islands and raise public awareness on these matters.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thi Thuy speaks at the conference.

She emphasized that communication on maritime and island issues have always been identified by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee as a regular and long-term political task. It is closely linked with disseminating, implementing, and concretizing the resolutions of Party congresses at all levels, especially the breakthrough programs set out in the First Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee regarding the maritime economy.

The city proposed strengthening coordination in communication efforts for officials, Party members and the public to gain a deeper understanding of national sovereignty over seas and islands. Communication activities should also be connected with support for the armed forces’ families, providing assistance to families of officers and soldiers on maritime duty, and organizing visits and gift-giving activities for the children of officers, soldiers and disadvantaged fishermen.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong