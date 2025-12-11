National

Party chief demands relentless anti-corruption drive with no exceptions

The Party leader made the request at a nationwide conference reviewing anti-corruption work hosted by the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

The event was linked to over 4,000 locations from ministries, agencies, military zones, army units, cities, provinces, communes, districts and special administrative units nationwide, with over 190,000 delegates joining either in person or online.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the nationwide conference reviewing anti-corruption work hosted by the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena on December 11, 2025. (Photo:SGGP/ Viet Chung)

General Secretary To Lam, who is also head of the committee, demanded an unrelenting campaign against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, backed by the strongest political resolve from the central to grassroots levels, to forge a cleaner, more robust Party and political system capable of steering Vietnam through its next stage of development. The effort, he said, must place national and public interests above all, building a clean, strong, efficient, effective, and truly integrity-driven Party and political system that serve the people and propel national development, he said.

An overview of the conference. (Photo:SGGP/ Viet Chung)

On the five core task groups, he urged preemptive measures taken early, from afar, and at the root to render corruption, wastefulness and misconduct “impossible.” He highlighted relentless public education campaigns to foster a culture of integrity, ensuring officials and Party members feel neither need nor desire to commit wrongdoings.

Authorities must sustain aggressive detection and strict punishment of violations while intensifying anti-graft work at the local level, he said.

The leader also pushed for bolder institutional reforms and improved inter-agency coordination, highlighting the need for breakthroughs in institutional reform, personnel work, sci-tech and digital transformation to ensure greater transparency, accountability, and openness.

He called on every official and Party member to lead by example through self-criticism and ethical conduct, while urging ordinary citizens to actively support and oversee the campaign.

Together with other Party and State leaders, he presented orders to 35 collectives and 56 individuals for their exemplary contributions to the effort.

