Nationwide alcohol-level check to be implemented on first day of Lunar New Year

The Traffic Police Department today issued a plan to tighten traffic order and ensure road safety in service of the 14th National Party Congress, the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, and related major political events.

According to the Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security, the nationwide campaign requires authorities to proactively monitor conditions early and from a distance, accurately forecast risks, and promptly address any threats to traffic safety, congestion, major accidents, or incidents that could disrupt public order.

The plan aims to prevent the emergence of any flashpoints and ensure absolute safety for major political, economic, and cultural events scheduled for 2026.

Traffic police nationwide will deploy a full range of professional measures to curb traffic accidents and ease congestion in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other key areas. Authorities will strictly handle violations, including unauthorized gatherings, illegal street racing, reckless driving, and acts of resistance against law enforcement officers.

On roads, task forces will focus on inspecting and penalizing violations that directly contribute to accidents, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, improper lane use, failing to signal when changing direction, and operating overloaded, oversized, or illegally modified vehicles.

Starting at 10 a.m. on the first day of the first lunar month, marking the Tet holiday, traffic police nationwide will simultaneously conduct alcohol-level checks.

For waterways, C08 has instructed units to tighten oversight of vessels, crew members, and safety conditions at ports and docks, as well as operations involving the transport of cargo and passengers.

One of the key components of the campaign is the organization of coordinated, cross-regional patrols along the entirety of National Highway 1A, stretching from Lang Son to Ca Mau. C08 will deploy a combined model of plainclothes and uniformed officers, integrating mobile patrols with fixed checkpoints and maintaining a 24/7 presence through four rotating shifts each day.

Alongside patrol operations, C08 has mandated that all task forces deploy professional technical equipment, including handheld cameras and mini body cameras, to record the entire process of inspections and enforcement at checkpoints or traffic police stations.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth traffic flows during the 14th National Party Congress and the Lunar New Year, local traffic police units have been instructed to proactively monitor the travel schedules of Party and State delegations; conduct thorough assessments of key intersections, festival venues, tourist sites, mountain passes, and areas prone to landslides.

In the event of congestion, officers must implement long-range traffic diversion plans, maintain joint night-shift deployments at high-risk locations, and remain ready to mobilize additional forces for motorcade escort duties or to respond to unexpected incidents.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh